Netizens back iD after batter smear campaign

Social media users rose to the defence of Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Food which was targeted through a communally motivated smear campaign regarding its products.

A Twitter user Srinivasa S G alleged that iD uses "cow bones and calf rennet" to make idli and dosa batter, one of the products the company is known for. "How many really know that this company employs only Muslims and it is Halal certified," asked the tweet which went viral.

Following the tweet, Musthafa P C, co-founder of the company, said such false claims need to be called out in today's times.

"As a society, we need to step up and stop the spread of misinformation. Particularly in today's times when the reach and effects of information spread on social media occur at such a rapid pace. Whether it's about iD products or the vaccines against Covid-19, harmful claims that are not backed by sound evidence need to be called out," he said.

Twitter users condemned the "disgusting" propaganda.

"I am more determined than ever to continue buying iD idli dosa batter and to tell everybody I know to use it. This disgusting propaganda must be defeated!" posted Twitter user Ajay Kamath.

With the news coming close on the heels of unfounded allegations against Infosys by an RSS-affiliated magazine, a few saw the development as part of a larger problem.

Tagging the company's statement, Apar noted, "We are tearing ourselves apart as a country."

Another user Prateek Waghre said, "Myntra, Infosys and iD in just the last few weeks... Slightly varying reasons but all disturbing."

A company representative told DH that they didn't want to comment on the losses caused by the 'harmful' post. In a statement, iD said it has approached the cyber crime cell and WhatsApp grievance cell to complain about the false claims.

To a question, officials at Cyber Crime police stations said they have not registered any FIR. "We won't register FIR as the allegations made by the company attract Section 66A of the Information Technology Act. The section has been scrapped by the Supreme Court. If anyone wants to file a complaint, they should appeal before the court for a defamation suit," a senior officer told DH.

Apart from idli and dosa batter, iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt Ltd is known for its paranthas and filter coffee that are sold across the country, UAE and the US.

