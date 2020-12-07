No online classes, transport to be hit by today's bandh

The Tuesday bandh is expected to make a bigger impact in Bengaluru compared to the one on Saturday, as more associations have declared support for the farmers’ fight with private schools and colleges announcing stopping of all the online classes for the day.

In a communication to media, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka D Shashi Kumar said, “We are extending full support for the bandh called by farmers and not conducting online classes on Tuesday.”

Several private pre-university colleges and degree colleges have declared holiday on account of bandh and cancelled online classes.

Though there is no official decision by the state department of collegiate education, some of the colleges have provided work-from-home option to teachers. “Classes will be conducted only in online mode on Tuesday,” said a principal of a private degree college.

However, the government colleges are likely to function as usual. Prof K R Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University said, “We have not received any communication from the government yet. The classes will be conducted as usual.”

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pradeep told DH that no holiday had been declared for undergraduate and postgraduate colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, the transport sector is expected to be hit with many associations of auto rickshaw and taxi drivers announcing the support to the bandh.

“Despite our call, many people will take out their vehicles as it is the question of their livelihood. So, there will be some autos or taxis but it will be much lesser than what we saw during Saturday’s bandh,” general secretary of one association said.

However, the state transport service corporations did not announce any changes in their schedules with an official stating that decisions will be made keeping passengers’ convenience and safety as priority.

Meanwhile, the street vendors’ association and workers unions have announced the support to the bandh. Commercial vehicle and goods vehicle movement is likely to be affected due to the fear of damage.

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association said they would not shut down the hotels.