No vehicles allowed entry on select Bengaluru roads on New Year's eve

No entry for vehicles on select Bengaluru roads on NYE

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In order to avoid traffic congestion on New Year's eve, the Bengaluru city police has decided to restrict movement of vehicles on and around MG Road on the night of December 31.

Except for police vehicles and vehicles of essential services on duty, no other vehicles will be allowed entry from 8 pm on December 31 till 1 am on January 1 on MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, Church Street, St, Marks Road and Rest House Road.

The city police have also imposed curbs on parking of vehicles on New Year's eve. No parking will be allowed from 2 pm on December 31 till 3 am on Januray 1. Parking restrictions have been imposed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road and Museum Road.

Violators of the mentioned curbs will be penalised, the police said in a statement.

New Year
Bengaluru
Karnataka
traffic
New years eve

