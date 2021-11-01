Not a Covid cluster: All 15 students of school test negative

In a big relief, 15 students from a prominent school in South Bengaluru, who were tested for Covid-19 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday, have tested negative.

The students, who were identified as the primary contacts after a student studying in class 8 tested positive, had not shown any symptoms.

“We were sure the school was not the source of infection as the child’s mother had tested positive for the virus. However, as a precautionary measure, we tested the 15 students of that particular class and all their reports are negative,” said Dr Shivakumar, BBMP Health Officer (South).

However, the students have been asked to remain in isolation for at least seven days, following which they will be tested again.

“We are sure they are not the source of infection. But there is a probability that the boy could have spread the infection to others as he attended offline classes for a day. Considering the incubation period of the virus, we will test all the students again on the seventh day,” said a senior BBMP official.