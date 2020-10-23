Now, CNG-powered vehicles to collect dry waste in Bengaluru

In keeping with the Clean India campaign, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) handed over 18 CNG vehicles to the BBMP on Thursday.

Murugesan, executive director, Gail India (South Zone), and chief general manager Vivek Wathodkar handed over the vehicles to BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta and commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad.

The 18 vehicles, whose total cost is estimated at Rs 1 crore, can be powered by either CNG or petrol. However, considering the eco-friendly and cost-effective aspect of CNG, the Palike would do well to avoid petrol. Gail has already set up CNG distribution plants in four places.

Prasad said the responsibility of dry waste collection has been given to self-help groups, apart from individuals who are engaged in the profession for their livelihood. Dry waste is collected from homes twice a week. The vehicles will help about 7,500 people engaged in this profession. Till now, the BBMP did not have vehicles to collect dry waste. Each ward requires two to six vehicles, which takes the total to 613. The vehicles were hired and Rs 56,316 was spent on each of them.

The induction of these 18 vehicles is seen as a beginning for change.