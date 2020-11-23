Now, oppose tree felling through email in Bengaluru

The old days of public hearings on proposals to fell over 50 trees for metro or other infrastructure work are over as the BBMP tree authority has replaced it with a consultation process where people are allowed to submit their objections and suggestions through email.

Officials confirmed the change in the procedure while speaking about a public notification issued by the Forest Department for removing 106 trees for two metro works -- 91 at Jyotipuram near KR Puram and 15 on RV Road-HSR Layout line. Two more notifications on the felling of 150 trees -- 116 trees for approach line to Anjanapura depot and 34 for Kothnur depot.

In total, as many as 256 trees will be removed for four pieces of metro work in the south and east Bengaluru but the public’s participation will be limited to an email communication as officials have decided to “follow the rule”.

Following Karnataka High Court’s order in August 2014, the BBMP had been conducting public hearings on proposals involving the cutting of more than 50 trees. These occasions have witnessed public anger against the “unfettered” felling of trees.

A senior official, however, said neither the high court order nor the government’s amendment to the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act of 1976 spoke of the public hearing.

“Both the court and the Act explicitly mentioned the issue of public notice. However, the deputy conservator of forests at BBMP read too much into it and started a public hearing. These events have led to furore with activists getting angry over the mere proposal of felling trees. We have now decided to go by the rule and put an end to public hearing,” he said.

With this, last year’s public hearing on the Gottigere-Nagawara metro line is set to be the last such avenue for tree conservationists to hold officials accountable. People have to now write an email to the deputy conservator of forest to air their objections or provide suggestions to save the trees.

To a question, BBMP DCF Ranganatha Swamy H S said the public notice will increase people’s participation. “People have a chance to air their opinion and the whole system is transparent, as per the rules,” he said.

Activists, however, termed the move regressive. “While issuing of public notice brings a level of transparency, the removal of an avenue to question officials and demand answers is going to be a regressive step. Once we mail our suggestions, there is no telling whether it has ever been genuinely considered. Accountability as such will be lost,” an activist said, pointing out that officials were taking shelter under a law which they failed to follow for years.