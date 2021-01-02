Off to late start, but Anekal PHC keeps pace with Covid-19 vaccination

Hargade PHC in Anekal, Bengaluru Urban was off to a late start. The 'vaccination' started only at 9.30 am. Though all the 25 mock beneficiaries turned up, only eight beneficiaries were 'vaccinated' by 11 am.

Dr Manohar N, District Surveillance Officer, Bangalore Urban, was present at Hargade PHC for the mock drill.

He said, "In the message that we sent, the timings mentioned were 8 am to 5 pm. These are the timings for the actual vaccination. But the mock drill has to be conducted only till the afternoon. We will iron out these issues in the actual vaccination and send staggered timings to health workers so that all don't turn up at the same time."