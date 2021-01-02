Anekal PHC keeps pace with Covid-19 vaccination

Off to late start, but Anekal PHC keeps pace with Covid-19 vaccination

Dr Manohar N, District Surveillance Officer, Bangalore Urban, was present at Hargade PHC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 15:20 ist
A vaccinator in Anekal PHC, Bengaluru Urban inoculates an ASHA worker as part of the dry vaccine run in Karnataka. Credit: DH.

Hargade PHC in Anekal, Bengaluru Urban was off to a late start. The 'vaccination' started only at 9.30 am. Though all the 25 mock beneficiaries turned up, only eight beneficiaries were 'vaccinated' by 11 am. 

Dr Manohar N, District Surveillance Officer, Bangalore Urban, was present at Hargade PHC for the mock drill.

He said, "In the message that we sent, the timings mentioned were 8 am to 5 pm. These are the timings for the actual vaccination. But the mock drill has to be conducted only till the afternoon. We will iron out these issues in the actual vaccination and send staggered timings to health workers so that all don't turn up at the same time."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Anekal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

 