On Deepavali, traders spotted wheeling unbranded crackers on pushcarts in Bengaluru

Despite the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services laying down clear rules to sell firecrackers, traders are illegally wheeling them on pushcarts.

As festivities began on Monday, pushcarts and makeshift tents sprang up in Austin Town, Neelasandra main road and parts of Anepalya where traders stocked up firecrackers for sale. Besides not possessing a licence, traders sold unbranded crackers with safety all but non-existent.

Those in Austin Town whom DH spoke to said they bought crackers straight from Sivakasi. Each gift pack contained 20 to 25 firecrackers. “They were priced anywhere between Rs 800 to Rs 1,500,” said a trader who stacked up at least 20 packets on the pushcart. “People prefer to buy these boxes rather than individual crackers.”

Five others also stood in line with pushcarts stacked up with firecrackers. Wanting to clear the stocks quickly, one trader was selling two packets for Rs 1,500. “We don’t pay much to bring these (firecrackers) directly from Sivakasi, but we try selling them for double the amount (we spend). This is the only way we can make extra money,” the trader said.

Ganesan P, president, Tamil Nadu Fireworks & Amorces Manufacturers Association, said: “Traders selling firecrackers illegally bring low-quality products and sell them cheap.”

“While buyers usually check the brand and the quality, many others who cannot afford to buy good-quality crackers fall prey to the low-quality ones.

“These crackers could explode (unexpectedly) and cause serious injuries. Authorities must take note of the impending danger and enforce the safety rules.”

Ganesan also stressed the need to spread awareness on the difference between green crackers and other ones.

A senior official of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services said the police department must crack down on all violators.

“Fire station officers will also alert the police personnel when such incidents are reported. But since the police issue the licence, they are responsible for enforcement,” the official said.