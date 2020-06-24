One more lockdown in Bengaluru? All eyes on Karnataka Cabinet meet

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet Thursday, is expected to discuss the need for another lockdown in the face of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, especially Bengaluru.

Some Cabinet ministers have not ruled out the possibility of another lockdown being imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai acknowledged that much was being talked about the lockdown. “The CM is reviewing the situation every day. Even the media is conveying public sentiment. Whether or not lockdown should be imposed is an important issue,” he said. “With Covid-19 cases increasing, we have to keep in mind the management of pandemic, economic activities and the financial position of the government.”

Health Minister B Sriramulu said the matter will be discussed with the committee of experts. “We will discuss this with the CM and also consult the Centre,” he said. “There are more cases in Bengaluru, because of people who came from outside. So, some areas have already been sealed down.”

On Wednesday, Karnataka crossed the 10,000-mark after reporting 397 new Covid-19 positive cases. Out of 10,118 cases, 3,799 cases are still active, whereas 6,151 have been discharged and 164 have succumbed. Karnataka’s average compounded daily growth rate of Covid-19 positive cases is 4.12 per cent, higher than the national average of 3.71 per cent.

While the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24, Karnataka ordered the closure of malls, theatres, multiplexes, clubs, pubs and other commercial establishments on March 13. The state has been crawling back towards normalcy since June 1, which marked the start of Unlock 1.0.

“Here’s the thing: If we impose the lockdown, some will ask why. If we don’t, some will ask why not,” Tourism Minister CT Ravi said. “There is some panic now because cases have gone up. Based on that, we’re going to have to think of how we can control this.”

Several businesses have voluntarily decided to shut shop in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Voices from the Opposition Congress and JD(S) are also calling for one more lockdown to be imposed.