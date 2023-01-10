Over 1,500 transformers moved off footpaths in Bengaluru, Bescom tells high court

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has informed the high court that 1,554 transformers have either been relocated from the footpaths or replaced with new spun pole structures in Bengaluru city, from September 2022 till date.

Bescom stated that the remaining 1,033 transformers will be relocated by September this year.

The court is hearing a PIL filed by retired Wing Commander G B Athri claiming that the existence of electrical installations on roads/footpaths poses grave danger to human lives and also amounts to human rights violation.

At the hearing on Monday, the court was informed that out of the total identified 2,587 Distribution Transformer Centers (DTCs), work relating to shifting of the remaining 1,033 DTCs will be completed by September this year.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale asked Bescom to submit a monthly status report, and adjourned the hearing.

The court was informed that a transformer located at 17th Main, Rajajinagar 3rd Block, was causing problems.

According to a representation submitted by city advocate Geetha Misra to Bescom, the transformer is positioned on the footpath and the surrounding area is being used for undesirable activities such as storing scrap material and urination by passersby and autorickshaw drivers.

The court instructed the committee comprising representatives from Bescom and BBMP to look into the matter.