Padarayanapura vandalism: 59 arrested for attacking health officials in Bengaluru

The Jagajeevanram Nagar police have arrested 59 miscreants, including a woman, who created a ruckus by destroying barricades and a checkpost set up to monitor the implementation of sealing orders in Padarayanapura in Chamarajpet limits. The gang assaulted the BBMP and medical staff during the quarantine.



Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (west), said that five FIRs have been lodged against the people who are involved. "We have arrested 59 people who are under custody for interrogation. Some of them had primary and secondary contact with three patients who have COVID-19, so they will be sent to quarantine after the interrogation," he said.



The Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar wards were sealed down on April 11 after finding five COVID-19 positive cases. In those, a 65-year-old woman from Padarayanapura -- COVID-19 patient number 281-- died at Victoria Hospital on Sunday.

Following this, BBMP health officials made a list of secondary contacts who had to be quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

BBMP and health officials had already moved about 20 people to the quarantine facility and had visited the area to shift the remaining 38 people who had come in contact with positive patients.



The preliminary investigation revealed that around 22 BBMP staffers and police personnel went to convince the people. A couple of them agreed but some opposed it saying that they would not come out of their houses and demanded that if they have to be quarantined, arrangements should be made for home-quarantine.



Officials tried to convince the people that it was being done in the interest of their neighbours and residents in the locality but the people did not listen and went on a rampage. They vandalised the pandal and chairs where police staff used to sit as the area was sealed off. The gang created ruckus and pulled down the checkpost, destroying the barricades and damaging street lights and CCTV cameras.



All the accused were booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) National Disaster Management Act and other sections.