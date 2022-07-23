Palike’s Namma Clinics to come up in EWS areas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – which is tasked with the responsibility of establishing ‘Namma Clinics’ in all 243 wards – has planned to identify buildings that fall within the jurisdiction where the economically weaker sections (EWS) are in large numbers.

The new facility, termed mini primary healthcare center, is expected to take off in about a month’s time. “We have more or less completed the task of identifying buildings for establishing Namma Clinics. There are a mix of government and private buildings, which will be used on a rental basis. It will be located in the EWS area which will have a better impact as it will cut down expenditure of the poor,” K V Trilok Chandra, special commissioner of BBMP’s health department, said. “Each clinic will have a doctor, staff nurse, lab technician and Group ‘D’ employee.”

The services provided at the clinic will be similar to those available at primary healthcare centers (PHCs). “Since there are only 140 permanent PHCs, Namma Clinics will be sub-centres which will enable decentralised delivery of primary healthcare to a smaller population. It will be equipped with facilities to conduct basic investigations,” Chandra explained.

The BBMP’s health department has also received grants from the state government to establish 58 new primary healthcare centres in different parts of the city. The government has allocated Rs 1.5 crore towards construction of each centre. An additional Rs 16 crore has been provided to repair the existing 80 PHCs and Rs 40 crore for upgrading facilities of 67 centres.

Some locations where the new PHCs are planned include: Hosapalya in Bommanahalli, Chokkasandra and Peenya Industrial Area, Lottegollahalli, Gangenahalli, Agara, Neelasandra, Dr Rajkumar ward, Vrushabhavathi ward, Attiguppe, Hampi Nagar, Aramane Nagar, Hosahalli etc.