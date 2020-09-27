PM Modi appreciates Bangalore Storytelling Society's work in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the Bangalore Storytelling Society's work in storytelling in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

The PM also interacted with the members of the society.

Software industry employee-turned-storyteller and founder Aparna Athreya and other members of the society - Shylaja Sampath, a teacher-turned-storyteller, Swamy Srinivasan, a psychologist-turned-storyteller, Lavanya Prasad, an electrical engineer-turned-professional storyteller and Aparna Jaishankar -- spoke with the PM.

A member also narrated the story of Krishnadevaraya of the Vijaynagar empire and his Minister Tenali Rama.

Formed in 2013, the Bangalore Storytelling Society is a body of storytellers who have come together under a common umbrella for the purpose of learning, nurturing, reviving, training, and popularising storytelling.

The society carries out activities related to storytelling such as meetups, tell-a-thons, festivals, workshops, and publishing. The society also claimed that it will network and collaborate with international storytelling groups to bring about cultural exchange through storytelling.

The PM also mentioned about Gaathastory.in, run by IIM Ahmedabad alumna Amar Vyas, who stays in Bengaluru. Vyas, who used to earlier live a foreign country, returned to India and was running the Gaathastory website along with other members, said PM.

Hailing the works of Vikram Sridhar from Bengaluru, the PM said Sridhar has been very enthusiastic about stories related to Mahatma Gandhi.