‘Political activism by good citizens only route to good governance’

Can the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bengaluru Navanirman Party (BNP) into the BBMP’s political arena alter the dynamics of a system controlled thus far by the mainstream parties? Does the transition from civic activism to hardcore politics help push real grassroots issues to the spotlight?

In an interaction, AAP’s state convenor Prithvi Reddy and BNP’s general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan dive deep into the issues in focus. Excerpts.

Apolitical citizen activism has had only a limited impact in addressing local issues and decentralised governance. Is political activism the answer?

Prithvi Reddy: BBMP elections are as local as it gets. This election is crucial for Bengaluru as we have several key issues such as Covid, collapsing infrastructure, lack of water and power supply, absolute mismanagement of BBMP finances. This election is no longer about citizen activism, but about citizen anger towards issues that affect their day to day life. How long will citizens keep highlighting the problems of the city, and the elected government turns a blind eye?

Srikanth Narasimhan: Having been part of civic and citizen activism over the last few years, I now fully believe that political activism by good citizens is the best and possibly the only route to good governance. By choosing to stay out of politics, the good, competent and honest citizens have enabled the incompetent, corrupt and uninterested people to be elected which has led to total misgovernance of our city. The only way to change it is through good citizens getting into politics and bringing change from inside the system.

MLAs and ministers wield big control over the corporators, diluting the relevance of even ward committees. How can intervention by smaller parties at the local level challenge this?

PR: This exact control and connivance of MLA and ministers is what we are here to disrupt. The reason MLAs and ministers have influence over corporators is because they are partners in loot and serve as collection agents for their political gurus. In AAP, corporators’ only obligation will be towards residents of their ward and city.

SN: MLAs and ministers exercise control over the corporators not because the Indian Constitution or the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act says so. It is because their respective party hierarchies and structures dictate it. The only way to break their stranglehold is to have good citizens from an independent and city-focused party like BNP get elected as corporators.

Without a hold over policy-making in the Assembly, can you make an impact at the local level?

PR: At a municipality level, it is less about policy and more about implementation. The KMC Act gives enough powers to impact at a local level. We have enough laws, but the Janata Dal, Congress and BJP (JCB) governments have not shown the will to implement these legislations. Anybody who tells you that they are unable to provide good roads, garbage management, basic infrastructure and services to the public because of policy issues is just making an excuse.

SN: Policy-making at the Assembly level has very little impact on city governance. BBMP spends ₹10,000 crore every year for city maintenance and that has no overlap whatsoever with state-level politics or issues. Fixing Bengaluru’s roads, footpaths, drains, streetlights, parks, playgrounds, healthcare, education, and trees and lakes is very much possible with the Palike’s annual ₹10,000-crore budget.

Your thoughts on what the new BBMP legislation means to Bengaluru.

PR: It has a few good aspects, such as a directly elected mayor with a longer term, but largely falls woefully short in implementing the true spirit of decentralisation and delegation of powers. The Council needs to be made truly independent, financially and administratively, from the state government and bureaucracy. Clearly, the intent appears to be only to delay elections giving the excuse of a new bill and not true decentralisation and participative governance.

SN: The legislation is just old wine in a new bottle. The mayor, corporators and BBMP Council will be truly empowered when the BBMP commissioner, zonal commissioners and other employees are appointed by and report to the mayor and the BBMP Council, as opposed to they being appointed by the state government. The mayor should have a five-year term. In addition, only the 198 corporators should be eligible to vote in the mayoral election and the MPs, MLAs and MLCs should not have a vote.

Do you stand a chance against the bigger parties with deep pockets?

PR: AAP victories specifically have not depended on money power. We raise money from the public, the aam aadmi’. If money power was the only determinant for winning elections, we would never have won in Delhi, come second in Punjab and now faring well in many states on the ground level. While money is required for publicity and outreach, this is a fraction of what traditional parties spend as they need to buy votes.

SN: Deep pockets are needed only if we need to buy votes, which BNP will definitely not indulge in that. Only a few thousand votes are needed to win a corporator election. Since thousands of middle-class and upper middle-class people have begun to vote and want change, it will take only a few lakhs of rupees to contest each ward in a clean way. BNP has already gotten commitments of a few tens of lakhs of rupees and will be raising a few crores to contest elections in all wards in a clean way.