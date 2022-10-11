'Politicians, aggregators hand in glove... looting us, commuters': Bengaluru auto unions demand ban on Ola, Uber, Rapido in 7 days

A day after the transport departmen's crackdown on auto rickshaws running through aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido, a joint committee of auto rickshaw drivers' unions set a 7-day deadline for the government to ban all the apps.

In a press conference where emotions ran high, leaders of 13 auto rickshaw unions and associations on Tuesday said they have been demanding action against the aggregators for the last seven years but "politicians and officials have been hand in glove" with the cab aggregators to "loot" both the drivers and commuters.

Many cited the Kerala government's multimodal app and demanded that Karnataka come up with a similar app to help both passengers and drivers.

"The government should ban all taxi aggregator apps, including the bike taxi aggregators, within the next seven days. If no action is taken, we will gherao the transport minister. We are not calling for a strike keeping in mind the needs of commuters and drivers. But we will resort to it if there is no action," said M Manjunath, president of Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Union.

C N Srinivas of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union slammed the Transport Department for penalising drivers and seizing auto rickshaws for operating through aggregators. "Then they claim that the action was taken as part of regular check of violations. Companies like Ola and Uber have taken away our rightful earnings to the tune of hundreds of crores. We have been demanding action for years. But the government is punishing the drivers after reviewing complaints of exorbitant fares," he said.

G S Kumar from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike's taxi drivers' association said the government has no concern for either the commuters or drivers. "If they can ban a silly app like TikTok, why can't they ban aggregator apps that are openly robbing people and drivers," he asked.