Power supply to be hit in Bengaluru's Whitefield for a week

The tech corridor of Bengaluru, including Whitefield and adjoining localities, will witness almost a week-long power cuts as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will undertake work on the conversion of overhead transmission lines to underground cable in the Whitefield Division of Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ).

According to an official press release from the Bescom, the localities will witness power disruption from 10 am to 5 pm starting from April 16 (Saturday) to April 21 (Thursday).

In the first two days, the engineers will take up work on the Kadugodi feeder on the first two days affecting the power supply in Prashanth Layout, Upkar Layout, Whitefield Main Road, Prithvi Layout, Adarsha Farm Medows, Borewell Road and adjoining areas.

Similarly, the work will be in progress at Kachamaranahalli Feeder on April 18 and 19 affecting the power supply in Ballagere Road, Varthur Main Road, Halasalli Road, Gunjur, Gunjur Hosahalli, Gunjur Main Road, Kripanidhi College Road and adjoining localities.

During the last two days of the work — April 20 and 21, the work at Kadugodi Feeder will result in power cuts at Channasandra, FCI Godown, Koraluru, Soukhya Road, Whitefield Main Road and adjoining areas.

Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the Bescom and in case of any emergencies, complaints can be lodged by dialling the helpline 1912.

