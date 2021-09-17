Rainwater harvesting must for big properties in B'luru

Rainwater harvesting must for large properties in Bengaluru, assembly passes bill

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill was passed without any debate

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2021, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 03:15 ist
A rainwater harvesting system installed at a park in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

The Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that makes it mandatory for large properties in Bengaluru to instal rainwater harvesting infrastructure, a move the government believes will help the city manage the heavy demand for Cauvery water. 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill was passed without any debate as there were hardly any Bengaluru legislators in the assembly when it was taken up. 

Owners and occupiers of buildings having a sital area of not less than 2,325 square feet and not more than 10,763.9 square feet are required to provide rainwater harvesting structures for storage, for use and for groundwater recharge. 

Also, upcoming and existing buildings with a sital area of not less than 10,763.9 square feet “shall provide dual piping system and rainwater harvesting structure for storage and for use, other than drinking, cooking and bathing purpose,” the bill states. 

According to the bill’s statement of objects and reasons, the amendment will “reduce the dependence on Cauvery water, reduce the flow of stormwater drains, mitigate urban flooding, manage the summer peak demand through groundwater charging, provide freshwater source through rainwater harvesting where the groundwater quality is poor and mandate rainwater harvesting as the rain harvested water is free, readily available and has no distribution cost.” 

Piloting the bill on behalf of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law Minister J C  Madhuswamy said it was already mandatory for properties located on sites measuring 60x40 to have rainwater harvesting structures. “Now, we are making it mandatory for 30x40 sites while exempting the existing ones. We’re also including 40x60 properties that haven’t built rainwater harvesting structures and those above 40x60 to have dual pipes,” he said. 

The assembly also passed the Karnataka Agricultural Pests and Diseases (Amendment) Bill. According to Agriculture Minister B C Patil, the bill expands the role of the director of agriculture to include horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, fisheries or forest. 

