Sandalwood drugs case: Will cooperate in probe, says Aindrita Ray

Star couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth who were summoned by Central Crime Branch police for questioning in connection with the alleged drug scandal and substance abuse among the Sandalwood actors and VIPs, were holidaying in Kerala, were unaware about the notices. Andrita told DH, “We had no clue we would be called. But we will be there.” She also later tweeted, “We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11 am tomorrow. We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB.” Aindrita said she welcomed the police going all out against narcotics, but it was a pity that actors had become soft targets.

“The CCB must focus on catching the real peddlers and get to the root of the problem rather than sensationalising actor arrests and highlighting actors’ names while the investigation is on,” she said. Naming actors puts their reputations at stake, and even their families pay a price, she observed. “The families are disturbed and many years of our hard work are washed away,” said the actor, who has starred in some of the Kannada superhits such as Manasare, Paramatma.

Another actor, whose name has cropped up in the course of investigation, said she had posted a clarification on social media that she was in no way connected with the ongoing drug scandal. “Isn’t supply a bigger offence than consumption of drugs?” she said. “My name was wrongly mixed up with an old case, and there is definitely a sense of fear among actors.” Many actors DH spoke to said the police were naming actors, especially women, with the full knowledge that the TV channels would go to town with sensational stories.