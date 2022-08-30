Second wettest August on record for Bengaluru

Wondering why this monsoon has been unusually intense? The record books have an answer.

August 2022 (with one day to go) has turned out to be the second wettest August for the Bengaluru city observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city received 369.9 mm of rainfall in the 30 days of this month, second only to 1998 when it had recorded 387.1 mm. And going by the forecast, this record may well be broken.

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on August 30, the city observatory recorded 93.7 mm of rainfall, IMD data shows.

Located at the IMD office on Palace Road, the observatory is seen as representative of the entire city. The IMD's other two observatories — at HAL airport and KIA — recorded 364.5 mm and 312.9 mm of rainfall this month, respectively. In the 24-hour period, the HAL airport and KIA received 61.4 mm and 85.4 mm, respectively.

The rain gauge at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), Yelahanka, recorded 85 mm; the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute, JP Nagar, 75 mm; Hesaraghatta 69 mm; ITC Jala 68.4 mm; Jnanabharathi 55 mm; and Uttarahalli 48 mm.

KSNDMC data shows that Doddanekkundi, in eastern Bengaluru, where many areas were inundated, received 109 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, Tuesday.

The IMD is continuing with a yellow alert for the city, while the KSNDMC has forecast moderate rains (up to 64.5 mm) for the whole BBMP area.