Suspected case of monkeypox reported in Karnataka

Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 19:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit; IANS Photo

An Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital here, the Karnataka health department said.

His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the health officials said on Saturday. The African national has been isolated at the hospital where he got admitted for treatment of multiple health issues, including renal problem.

“The 55-year-old Ethiopian with kidney-related ailment and other health complications had come in the first week of July and only recently, he showed signs of monkeypox with rashes in his body,” a health department official told PTI.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease. “There is no need to panic over monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to death. Death is highly unlikely,” Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, said. He said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms. 

