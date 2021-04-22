Temporary cremation facilities for Bengaluru ready, says Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Thursday that a 4-acre land in Tavarekere in Bengaluru will be opened for cremation of Covid-19 dead bodies.

This, the minister said, will reduce the queues at the city’s crematoria that are seemingly overwhelmed with bodies.

“The land is ready and it will be open from Friday,” Ashoka said. “The land already has a cemetery. It will be used for cremations for 50-60 bodies daily as per traditions,” he added.

Borewells have been drilled, power lines have been drawn and some 20 loads of firewood are stocked up there, Ashoka said. “We have made arrangements for eucalyptus trees so that we can stock up 100 loads of firewood,” he added.

The government has also identified another 100-acre space about 3 km from Tavarekere. “This will be ready in about two days,” he said. “So, in a day or two, everything will be fine.”

These facilities, along with the government’s decision to allow people to bury their dead in farmhouses and on their private land, will ease the situation at crematoria and burial grounds in the city.

According to Ashoka, the rush at crematoria and burial grounds in Bengaluru was due to people from nearby villages and towns.

“For the sole reason of burning bodies, people are getting them to Bengaluru from hospitals located in a 15-20 km radius. That’s why there’s this burden. Rural Covid-19 patients from Magadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna and Devanahalli are coming to the city for hospitalization,” he said.

'Rs 266 crore released to districts'

Ashoka said he had ordered the release of Rs 266 crore to all districts to fight Covid-19.

“This money is for Covid testing, equipment, payment of salaries and other things. This is under disaster management funds,” he said.

“Kalaburagi, for example, has been given Rs 50 crore. Chamarajnagar Rs 10 crore, Davangere Rs 10 crore, Shivamogga Rs 10 crore, Tumakuru Rs 10 crore, Bengaluru Rural Rs 15 crore and Bengaluru Urban Rs 15 crore,” he said.