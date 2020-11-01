Tight security in RR Nagar areas ahead of Nov 3 bypoll

Security has been tightened in areas under the RR Nagar assembly constituency ahead of the bypoll scheduled for November 3. The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of the respective police divisions have been given the responsibility of making the security arrangements.

“There have been no major untoward incidents in the constituency since the bypoll was announced. However, five cases pertaining to the violation of the model code of conduct and defying Covid rules have been registered,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told reporters on Saturday.

Additional forces have been deployed in areas where sensitive and very sensitive polling booths are located, he added.