Traffic advisory in Bengaluru in view of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in view of the German Chancellor’s visit to the city.

Parking of all types of vehicles has been prohibited on either side of the following roads from 11 am to 6 pm: Ballari Road, Mehkri Circle, Kaveri Theatre Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Infantry road, Cubbon Road, HAL Old Airport Road, Whitefield Main Road, Ring Road from HAL to K R Puram, Doddanekundi Road, Graphite India Road, Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, M G Road, Indiranagar 100 ft Road, and Old Madras Road.

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes as advised by the police to prevent traffic jams.