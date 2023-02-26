Traffic advisory in B'luru in view of Scholz's visit

Traffic advisory in Bengaluru in view of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit

Scholz is making a stop at Bengaluru in his first visit to India

Nina George
Nina George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 07:33 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in view of the German Chancellor’s visit to the city. 

Parking of all types of vehicles has been prohibited on either side of the following roads from 11 am to 6 pm: Ballari Road, Mehkri Circle, Kaveri Theatre Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Infantry road, Cubbon Road, HAL Old Airport Road, Whitefield Main Road, Ring Road from HAL to K R Puram, Doddanekundi Road, Graphite India Road, Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, M G Road, Indiranagar 100 ft Road, and Old Madras Road. 

Also Read | Modi, Scholz discuss defence cooperation; Germany keen to build submarines for India

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes as advised by the police to prevent traffic jams.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Olaf Scholz
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

Strides of pride

Strides of pride

And Tintin lives on

And Tintin lives on

DH Toon | A fine host

DH Toon | A fine host

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

Sweden's Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

Sweden's Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

 