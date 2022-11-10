Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru for PM Modi’s visit on Friday

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Bengaluru, the traffic police have announced diversions will remain in force from 8 am to 2 pm on Friday.

Traffic restricted

OTC junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Seshadri Road (from Maharani Bridge to the entrance of the KRS railway station), KG Road (Shantala junction to Mysore Bank Circle), Vatal Nagaraj Road (Khoday’s underpass to PF) and all roads surrounding Kempegowda International Road).

Use these roads

Mysore Bank Circle: Vehicles moving from Mysore Bank Circle to Palace Road have to use KG Road.

LRDE junction: Vehicles moving from LRDE junction towards Basaveshwara junction have to use Raj Bhavan Road.

Trilight junction: Vehicles moving from Maurya junction should take a left turn at Race View Circle and a left turn at Sivananda Circle and pass Nehru Circle.

Race View junction: Vehicles moving from KK Road heading towards Windsor Manor should take a left turn at Sivananda Circle and pass through Nehru Circle.

Maramma Circle: Vehicles moving from BHEL Circle towards Mehkri Circle should take a right turn in front of the Sadashivanagar police station and pass through Maramma Circle and Margosa Road.

Bhashyam Circle: Vehicles moving from Bhashyam Circle towards Cauvery junction should take Malleswaram 18th Cross Road and Margosa Road and move ahead.

Queen's Circle: Vehicles moving from Queen's Circle towards CTO should ply via Siddalingaiah Circle and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road.

Balekundri junction: Vehicles moving from Balekundri junction towards Majestic should take a right turn at Balekundri Circle and Cunningham Road.

Changes are also made in routes connecting KR Puram to Madiwala, Madiwala to Whitefield, Banashankari to Kengeri to Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road (Peenya-Yeshwantpur), Hosur to Anekal-Kanankapura and Ramanagar, Jayanagar to Basavanagudi, and Halasuru to Shivajinagar.

Police have requested people to use the Outer Ring Road instead of entering the city between 7 am to 3 pm.

The entry of heavy vehicles is restricted from 7 am to 3 pm.