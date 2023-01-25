Trees outside BBMP limits lack ‘protection’ cover

As many as 1,071 trees will be removed to clear the path for the suburban rail corridor between Rajanukunte and Heelalige (Corridor 4) but considering that most of the alignment is outside the jurisdiction of the BBMP, the proposal will sail through without the scrutiny of an expert committee.

Activists welcomed the suburban rail project in view of the long-term need for sustainable public transport in Bengaluru but noted that involvement of experts to explore the ways to save trees should be explored.

As per the state government’s orders, the trees in BBMP limits are under the jurisdiction of the BBMP deputy conservator of forests (DCF) while the Bangalore Urban DCF will look into those outside. The DCFs, who are also the tree officers, hardly have the necessary resources to look into the proposals that seek to fell trees. The high court had set up the Technical Expert Committee (TEC) to bridge the gap.

In areas outside the BBMP limits, the tree felling requests are reviewed by the range forest officers and assistant conservator of forests. Last month, the Bangalore Urban DCF had sent a proposal to remove 431 trees to the TEC. However, the committee’s member secretary said they cannot look into proposals pertaining to areas outside the BBMP limits.

Activist Rajani Santhosh said there was a need to expedite the suburban rail project but also bring better scrutiny of tree felling outside Bengaluru. “The process of issuing a notification in the newspapers and inviting objections doesn’t provide any information to enable the citizens to participate in the process,” she said.

Areas in the periphery of the city have seen massive urbanisation over the last two decades, putting pressure on the natural resources. Committees set up by the government have also noted the need to balance growth with the conservation of the environment.

Activist Dattatraya T Devare said the forest department should give wide publicity to the felling proposals. “In the absence of an expert committee, efforts should be made to increase public engagement. The department should actively inform the citizens through social media,” he added.

DH could not get a response from the Bengaluru Urban DCF Chakrapani Y.