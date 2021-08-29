Turf war among minor waste collectors nipped by Bengaluru police

A turf war among juvenile waste collectors over controlling areas where residents tip them generously has been nipped by the police.

Two of the workers were arrested on Friday for plotting an attack on their rivals, police said.

Byadarahalli police inspector Rajeev A said the arrested suspects had planned to attack a rival group over controlling a few areas in West Bengaluru where residents tipped them generously for lifting garbage. The juvenile workers assisted the BBMP’s pourakarmikas (municipal workers) as they went door to door in BEL Layout, Magadi Road and other areas in the Herohalli ward, collecting household waste and transporting it in auto-tippers.

In areas dominated by commercial establishments and well-off residents, the workers received Rs 100 in tips a day from each house. But in poor neighbourhoods and rural pockets, residents tipped them only Rs 10 to Rs 30.

A dispute soon arose among the workers over controlling the richer neighbourhoods. One group eventually prevailed and warned its rivals against venturing into “our areas”. Three workers who covered poor neighbourhoods decided to attack the opposite group and snatch the control of the richer areas. But police got wind of the conspiracy and nabbed the three boys during a vehicle check around 3.30 pm on Friday. The trio was going on a scooter to attack their rivals at the time, according to police.

One of the boys, however, managed to escape. Police found a sword, a long and daggers in the scooter.