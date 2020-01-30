University of Illinois to open office at Bengaluru Central University

An office of the University of Illinois, US, will be opened on the campus of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) for academic collaboration.

Illinois varsity has an academic association with MS Ramaiah University and will extend the same to all state-run varsities and higher education institutions.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced this at a meeting of the high-level committee from Illinois varsity on Wednesday.

Timothy L Kellen, president, University of Illinois, led the varsity’s committee. The committee visited the Ramaiah Group of Institutions for faculty academic and research cooperation between the institutes. The team is visiting India for its Discovery Partners Institute project.

Ed Seidel, vice-president for Economic Development and Innovation, University of Illinois; Bellur S Prabhakar, Rohit Bhargava, Narendra Ahuja, Ken Mulliken, Pradeep Khanna; M R Jayaram, chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences; and M R Sreenivasa Murthy, chief executive of Gokula Education Foundation (Medical), were present.