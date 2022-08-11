Travel free on BMTC buses on Independence Day

Travel free on BMTC buses on Independence Day

The free travel facility is aimed at encouraging more people to experience the freedom of travelling in buses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 18:36 ist
Faced with higher expenses on salary and fuel, the corporation has become dependent on the government for funds in view of low revenue. Credit: DH Photo

This Independence Day, leave your vehicle behind and travel on the city buses for free as the BMTC has begun a novel outreach effort a shift to public transport.

Officials said the free travel facility is aimed at encouraging more people to experience the freedom of travelling in buses without worrying about safety or parking.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has seen its average daily ridership drop gradually from 50 lakh in 2013-14 to about 30 lakh in the first half of 2022, with Covid-19 undercutting the numbers further in the last two years. Faced with higher expenses on salary and fuel, the corporation has become dependent on the government for funds in view of low revenue.

The BMTC will induct the first of the 300 large (12-metre) electric buses on Sunday.

