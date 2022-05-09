TV artiste injured in accident caused by 'unscientific' hump

Kannada television actor Sunetra Pandit, 52, suffered a head injury after her scooter skidded as she tried to negotiate a pothole and an unscientific hump in southern Bengaluru on Saturday night.

CCTV footage showed Sunetra’s scooter skidding as soon as she tried to negotiate the hump in NR Colony 9th Cross. As she falls off, her helmet breaks free and rolls down the street. Moments later, passersby run to her rescue.

Sunetra was said to be going back home after taking part in a shoot when the accident occurred around 11.30 pm. “A passerby took my mother to the hospital. She is out of danger and responding well to treatment,” her daughter Shreya said.

Local residents have asked the authorities to remove the unscientific hump.