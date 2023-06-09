Two vehicle lifters held, 10 two-wheelers seized

The Kempegowda Nagar police have arrested two habitual vehicle lifters and have recovered 10 two-wheelers worth Rs 7 lakh from them.

The arrested have been identified as Irfan Pasha and Zohaeib Pasha, residents of Mysuru Road. The duo had stolen a Yamaha RX 100 bike bearing registration number KA-05-EJ-1965 on June 14, 2022. They were nabbed on June 3, 2023.

With the arrest, police have solved vehicle theft cases registered in KG Nagar, Chamarajpet, Suddaguntepalya, Hebbagodi, SJ Park, Kengeri, Vijayanagar, Byatarayanapura, CK Achukattu, and Kothanur police stations.

They were earlier arrested for stealing bikes and scooters from the Rajajinagar, Chandra Layout, Ashok Nagar and Cubbon Park police station limits. These vehicles usually don't have documents. They would break the hand locks of the vehicles parked on the roadside and steal them. Later, they would dispose them off for a less price. The duo used the money to lead a lavish life.