Uproar after over 100 trees felled without inspection at Doddagubbi lake

Officials in the forest department said the Doddagubbi gram panchayat (Bengaluru East taluk) felled the trees even before conducting a spot inspection.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 100 trees have been illegally felled at Doddagubbi lake, known for its thriving bird population.

Officials in the forest department said the Doddagubbi gram panchayat (Bengaluru East taluk), which had submitted an application for development of the lake, felled the trees even before conducting a spot inspection.

Activist Joseph Hoover said hundreds of acacia trees have been felled. “These were trees planted under the social forestry scheme. The government has spent money on the project. How can they bulldoze them and undo the work of several years?” he said.

“The gram panchayat officials had given a request to fell trees. However, we couldn’t take up tree enumeration work due to the high water level. So, there is no question of permitting their removal. The trees are over 20 years and an assessment should have been done before taking up any activity,” a forest official said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Y Chakrapani was not available for comments.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Doddagubbi Lake

