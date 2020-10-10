Virtual US university fair begins

EducationUSA on Friday launched a university undergraduate virtual fair for high school students seeking to study associate’s or bachelor’s degree programmes in the US.

The fair will continue on Saturday, too, between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm. For a list of participating institutions and to register, visit bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20-WA.

The virtual fair for students seeking master’s and PhD degree programme was conducted on October 2 and 3. For more information, call 9880041115 (WhatsApp) or write to edusa@yashnatrust.org.