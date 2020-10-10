Virtual US university fair begins

Virtual US university fair begins

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 02:02 ist

EducationUSA on Friday launched a university undergraduate virtual fair for high school students seeking to study associate’s or bachelor’s degree programmes in the US.

The fair will continue on Saturday, too, between 5.30 pm and 10.30 pm. For a list of participating institutions and to register, visit bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20-WA. 

The virtual fair for students seeking master’s and PhD degree programme was conducted on October 2 and 3.  For more information, call 9880041115 (WhatsApp) or write to edusa@yashnatrust.org

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States

What's Brewing

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

 