Whitefield metro line likely to be operational by March 2023

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday suggested that the project to extend the Phase 1 metro line from Byappanahalli to Whitefield (15 km) may be operationalised by March 2023.

The new deadline was announced hours after BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez and Director (RSE and O&M) N M Dhoke carried out a trolley inspection of the track and third rail systems from Whitefield to Garudachar Palya metro stations.

Officials said trial runs will begin on the Whitefield-Garudacharpalya stretch measuring about 7.5 km from October 25. Officials also transported a metro train set (six metro cars) from the Byappanahalli depot to the Whitefield depot. "There may be one or two days delay. But a trial run will happen by the end of the month," an official added.

The BMRCL will check the rolling stock, signalling and telecommunication, traction and other infrastructure during the trial runs.

Officials said work on the remaining section of the line, especially the pending viaduct-related work at KR Puram, will be completed soon. "A web girder has to be launched above the railway track near Tin Factory and KR Puram stations. Steps are being taken to speed it up. The pending works will be completed in parallel with the trial run," a senior official said.

In a statement, Parwez said station-related civil works need to be expedited to ensure completion by the end of January. He expressed confidence in inviting the Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS) to check the overall safety of the metro line by the first week of February.

If everything goes well, the metro line will be inaugurated by March.