Why it rained hails in Bengaluru

Why it rained hails in Bengaluru

The IMD has forecast rain/thundershowers for the next 48 hours in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 02 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 02:24 ist
On social media, many residents of southern and eastern parts of the city posted photos and videos of the hailstorm. Credit: PTI Photo

At a time when many parts of the country are reeling under a sweltering heatwave, several areas in Bengaluru received heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning, thunder and in some cases, hailstones, on Sunday. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain/thundershowers for the next 48 hours in Bengaluru. 

“This is the season for severe heat-induced thunderstorms to occur in this part of India,” said Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist-F at IMD Bengaluru, referring to the southern peninsula.

“And if large-scale weather features are present, the severity (of the thunderstorms) increases exceedingly.” 

High wind speed and hailstorms are some of these weather features, she added. 

Also read: Sudden showers pile misery on Bengaluru

A trough running from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalseema is adding to the severity of the thunderstorms, she explained. A trough is a long area of low air pressure between two areas of high air pressure. 

Dr Agnihotri expects this weather pattern to continue for the next two days in Bengaluru and most of South Interior Karnataka.

Talking of the hailstorm, she said though the IMD’s three observatories in Bengaluru didn’t report it, they were able to verify it through crowdsourcing. 

On social media, many residents of southern and eastern parts of the city posted photos and videos of the hailstorm. Elsewhere, it was a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning. 

The hailstorm was reported from BTM Layout, Koramangala, Hosur Road, Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, and KR Puram. 

Observation data recorded by the IMD showed that the HAL airport received 26 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. This figure was 11.2 mm for the city observatory and 5.4 mm at the Kempegowda International Airport. 

As a result of the thunderstorm, there was a sharp drop in mercury.

The maximum temperature, which had hovered around 36°C just a few days ago in the city, dropped by at least two degrees. At 5.30 pm on Sunday, it was 33.9°C in the city and 33.1°C at the HAL airport.

The Kempegowda International Airport, on the city’s northern outskirts, was a tad hotter at 35.7°C, according to the IMD official. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
rains
monsoon
Summers
Hailstorms

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sudden showers pile misery on Bengaluru

Sudden showers pile misery on Bengaluru

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

 