Woman’s rotting body found stuffed in suitcase floating in pond

A passerby discovered the body after noticing what looked like a human leg partially protruding from the floating suitcase around 8 am

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 03:11 ist

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a suitcase floating in a pond on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts on Tuesday, police said. 

A passerby discovered the body after noticing what looked like a human leg partially protruding from the floating suitcase around 8 am. 

The passerby, Arun Kumar, 32, was riding to Dobbspet when curiosity got the better of him and he stopped by the pond in Kengal Hekkalakate near Sompura, Nelamangala taluk. 

As he went near the suitcase, he was overpowered by a putrid smell. A swarm of flies and insects had descended on the suitcase. He alerted local residents. Police, too, were called. Police rushed to the spot soon, secured the suitcase and opened it. Its contents took them aback. The decomposed body of a woman, aged between 30 and 35, was lying inside. Her face was disfigured and eaten by maggots. She had been tied up in a dupatta. She had on red trousers and a white top with blue and green floral prints. 

Police suspect the woman was murdered elsewhere three to four days ago. However, they have not been able to identify her because there was nothing in the suitcase that could lead to her identification. 

Kona Vamsi Krishna, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, and other senior officers visited the spot. Three special teams are working to crack the mystery. 

