Woman's suicide bid in police station foiled just in time

A 27-year-old woman doused herself in petrol and tried to immolate herself at the Koramangala police station but female cops snatched the matchbox from her just in time.

Salma Khatun, a resident of MG Garden, Neelasandra, arrived at the police station around 11.50 am on May 9. She looked tense and frightened. When police asked her what the matter was, she said that a woman had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from her a few months ago by promising to lease two floors of her building. But she neither leased the place nor made any agreement. She also refused to respond to her, Khatun told the police.

Eregowda, an assistant sub-inspector, promised to attend to her complaint and called a Hoysala patrol car to drop her home. But suddenly, Khatun took out a bottle filled with petrol and poured it on herself. A few policewomen snatched the matchbox from her but she collapsed by then. They took her to St John's hospital. She's out of danger.

A police officer said they would take her statement and decide on the further course of action. She has been booked for attempt to suicide under IPC section 309.

