World Environment Day: A walk towards sustainable growth

On the occasion of World Environment Day, St Charles Women’s PU College organised an 850 m walkathon to raise awareness on how to beat plastic pollution and ensure sustainable growth.

The event, organised by the college’s interact club on Monday, began with chief guest Bhargavi, programme manager of Urban Systems Lab at the Socrates Foundation, planting a sapling.

During the walkathon, from the college campus to Richards Park, students and faculty members raised slogans and engaged in discussions.

“This event demonstrates our commitment towards becoming environmentally conscious citizens, who will be at the forefront of global sustainability efforts and will encourage and educate people to stop using single-use plastic,” said Principal Dr Sr Nancy Cutinho.