'You're not helpless': HC frowns on govt reluctance to attach Baig's assets in IMA scam case

The High Court of Karnataka has expressed surprise at the state government's reluctance to attach the properties of former minister R Roshan Baig in the IMA scam.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka noted on Friday that the government had almost two months to decide (on attaching the properties) since its last order on April 17. The court apprehended that by the time the government reconsiders its decision, the properties may well be alienated (sold off).

Referring to the government's stand that it would decide on the matter once the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files a final report in the case, the court noted that the government is not helpless.

Baig, a former MLA from Shivajinagar, was arrested in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, which surfaced in June 2019. The company ran a number of so-called Halal investment schemes to lure Muslims. In an audio tape before fleeing to Dubai two years ago, IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan accused Baig of extorting more than Rs 400 crore from the company.

Baig quit the Congress and purportedly tried to join the BJP.

The court had earlier directed the government to attach Baig's properties under section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act, which allows attaching the properties of directors and assets bought from the depositors' money. The court said the government needn't wait for the CBI's final report.

During the hearing on Friday, the government told the court that its officers are not well acquainted with such matters, especially in regard to assets concerning people who are not linked to the administration of the company. The government advocate sought time to file a response on the matter.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed the court that the investigation in all the cases relating to IMA has been completed. Insofar as the case against IPS officer Ajay Hilori is concerned, an application will soon be filed before the state government seeking the sanction of prosecution, the CBI added.