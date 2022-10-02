Congress President Poll Live: Congress may use Mallikarjun Kharge to swing SC votes in Karnataka
Congress President Poll Live: Congress may use Mallikarjun Kharge to swing SC votes in Karnataka
updated: Oct 02 2022, 08:30 ist
Follow live news related to the Congress Presidential elections right here with DH.
07:52
Congress may use Mallikarjun Kharge to swing SC votes in Karnataka
Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge’s possible elevation as the party’s national president is expected to have a bearing on poll-bound Karnataka, where Dalits constitute about 24 per cent of the population across 101 caste groups.
Hope Kharge doesn’t end up as proxy of Gandhis, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hoped that senior Congress leader from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is tipped to become next AICC president, does not end up like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh - a remote controlled puppet.
