550 Companies Across 35 Sectors Transform Liquid Waste into Wealth with KEP Engineering

<p><em><strong>“India, on its path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, has the power to set a global example in sustainability. By viewing wastewater as a resource rather than a burden, industries can unlock innovation, efficiency, and shared prosperity. Every step toward reuse and recovery strengthens not just business resilience, but also India’s vision of a greener, more competitive future.”</strong></em></p><p>For decades, industries treated wastewater as a costly liability - something to manage, comply with, and dispose of. Today, the paradigm is shifting. Wastewater is emerging as a strategic resource that fuels innovation, reduces costs, and strengthens sustainability.</p><p>“Waste is not an end—it is the starting point of India’s next industrial revolution. As the nation accelerates toward becoming a global manufacturing hub, liquid waste will no longer be seen as a burden but as a raw material for innovation, growth, and sustainability. Across the country, many MSMEs are already unlocking value from waste, proving that circular practices can cut costs, build resilience, and power a greener tomorrow for India’s industries and communities” says Malu Kamble, Managing Director of KEP Engineering (KEP). </p><p>With over 550 wastewater treatment plants commissioned across 35+ sectors, KEP has demonstrated that when treated effectively, waste delivers measurable business and environmental returns.</p><p><strong>India’s Wastewater Treatment Market: A Growing Opportunity</strong></p><p>India’s water and wastewater treatment industry is on a strong upward trajectory, reflecting both environmental urgency and industrial demand. According to Grand View Research, the water and wastewater treatment equipment market was valued at USD 3,602.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5,047.3 billion by 2030, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.9%, with industrial applications emerging as a key driver. </p><p>The wastewater treatment plants market, encompassing both municipal and industrial systems, stood at USD 4.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 7.35 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.04% - as per IMARC Group. Meanwhile, the broader wastewater treatment market, which covers services, technologies, and equipment, was valued at USD 5.141 billion in 2022 and is projected to almost double to USD 11.199 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 11.8% as per Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP.</p><p><strong>Industrial Segment Outlook</strong></p><p>The industrial sector represents the fastest-growing segment in India’s water and wastewater treatment market as per the Grand View Research. Forecasts from NIIR Project Consultancy Services estimate that the industrial wastewater treatment and recycling market will grow from INR 15,300 crore in 2025 to INR 27,600 crore by 2029. This growth is being propelled by regulatory mandates such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), the development of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), the adoption of decentralized recycling solutions, and the increasing focus on ESG-driven investments.</p><p><strong>Why This Matters for Companies</strong></p><p>For industries in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages, oil & gas, energy sector etc, liquid waste is not just an environmental issue but a financial and operational risk. Growing regulatory scrutiny, rising freshwater scarcity, and sustainability-linked investor expectations are compelling companies to adopt advanced treatment systems. As highlighted by TechSci Research and IMARC Group, this demand surge underscores the urgent need for reliable, cost-effective, and scalable solutions.</p><p><strong>KEP’s Proven Expertise</strong></p><p>Headquartered in Hyderabad, KEP Engineering leads India’s industrial transition toward sustainable liquid waste management. Its turnkey solutions support Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), ensuring near-total elimination of effluents while enabling recovery of clean, reusable water and valuable by-products.</p><p>KEP’s technology portfolio includes Multi-Effect Evaporators (MEE), Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD), Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVRE), Condensate Integrated Gas Recovery (CIGAR), and customized Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs). Its in-house R&D has enhanced these systems for greater energy efficiency, notably through advanced MEE designs that lower consumption, reduce costs, and cut carbon footprints.</p><p>Clients across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, steel, textiles, power, food processing, and solar manufacturing now recover up to 90% of wastewater for reuse, repurposing it for boilers, cooling towers, and process applications. Each KEP installation not only ensures compliance but also delivers tangible business advantages — from reducing tanker-water dependency to recovering energy and nutrients.</p><p><strong>Beyond Compliance: A Competitive Edge</strong></p><p>“We need to stop thinking even the contaminated water as waste, there is always a value in the waste. Accept it is a resource to monetize and an investment in the future” says Malu Kamble.</p><p>As India accelerates its journey to becoming a global manufacturing hub, the winners will be those who see wastewater as wealth. With decades of proven expertise, KEP Engineering stands ready to help industries transform waste into opportunity — driving resilience, profitability, and a greener tomorrow.</p>