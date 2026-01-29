<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a> on Thursday unveiled its latest innovations including MatchFeel and an interactive AI mascot for Australian Open (AO) 2026.</p><p>Infosys said, building on an eight-year partnership with Tennis Australia, these advancements aim to redefine fan engagement, empower players and coaches, and push the boundaries of digital accessibility in tennis.</p><p>MatchFeel is an accessibility experience enabling blind and visually impaired fans to follow live tennis through touch, the firm said.</p><p>Using real-time ball and match data, MatchFeel converts on-court action into tactile and haptic feedback on a physical court surface. A magnetic ring traces the ball’s movement across engraved court lines, while vibration patterns indicate speed and direction, allowing fans to feel rallies as they unfold, complemented by synced live commentary. At AO 2026, it will run as a pilot innovation for a select user group.</p>.Bengaluru good for entry-level employees, software developer highest-paying job for middle-level: Report.<p>Also, at the Infosys Fan Zone, visitors can meet Rally - a humanoid robot powered by generative AI and designed for safe, tennis-first interactions. Rally taps into live AO 2026 scores to engage fans through unique experiences like Serve Me a Fortune, offering playful tennis-themed predictions; Selfie Mode, where fans can capture memorable photos with Rally; and Ask Rally, an interactive chat for match insights and predictions powered by the Infosys Win Predictor. </p><p>Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, Infosys, said, “Our partnership with Tennis Australia continues to set a global benchmark for how AI can elevate sport. Sports should be for everyone and at AO 2026, we are bringing together responsible AI and human-centered design to create new ways for people to feel, understand and enjoy tennis. From a tactile court for visually impaired fans to an AI mascot for fans, Infosys Topaz is making the experience more accessible, insightful and immersive. These innovations demonstrate the broader potential of responsible AI to unlock new opportunities, drive stronger outcomes and accelerate digital transformation.”</p><p>The company has also made enhancements to its existing AO technology experiences that include Gen AI Stadium, which is an immersive experience allowing fans to design custom virtual tennis courts using speech-to-image generative AI instantaneously and play tennis in VR. Infosys Match Centre offers a suite of AI-powered experiences, including AI Commentary, which delivers real-time, context-aware narratives.</p><p>Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, “Infosys continues to help us elevate the Australian Open through technology that enriches the experience. At AO 2026, new accessibility initiatives and AI capabilities show how digital innovation can make the tournament more inclusive, informed, and engaging. Technology is an amplifier that heightens emotions, stories and gives a sense of connection."</p>