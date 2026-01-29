<p>Two-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-super-league">Indian Super League (ISL)</a> champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennaiyin-fc">Chennaiyin FC</a> have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera, with the Madrid-born playmaker penning a contract until the end of the season.</p><p>The 36-year-old is the Marina Machans’ second new signing of the season after Imran Khan. </p>.ISL Transfer News: From Manipur to Madras! Chennaiyin FC sign Imran Khan ahead of season .<p>This will be the fourth club Noguera will be representing in ISL following stints with Goa FC, Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. </p><p>With nearly 400 career appearances, Noguera brings considerable experience and pedigree to Chennaiyin FC, having enjoyed a long and successful career across Spain, England, Azerbaijan, and India. </p><p>Over the years, he has established himself as a proven performer at the highest level in India, collecting major domestic honours, including ISL, Super Cup and Durand Cup. </p><p>Comfortable operating across attacking and central midfield roles, Noguera adds creativity, composure, and control in the middle of the pitch. Known for his vision, passing range, and intelligence in possession, the Spaniard is expected to play a key role in linking play and dictating tempo in Chennaiyin’s midfield unit.</p>. <p>“I’m really happy and excited as I look ahead to the new season after everything that has happened. I’ve already worked with the head coach and know many of the players, which gives me a lot of confidence heading into this new chapter. I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopeful for a strong season ahead. It won’t be easy, but despite all the issues the ISL has gone through, I’m confident that we’ll give our best and work hard to deliver good performances," said Noguera after putting pen to papers. </p>.<p>Born in Madrid, Noguera progressed through the youth ranks at Getafe and local side SS Reyes, before eventually earning a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. After rising through the reserve ranks, he made his first-team debut during the 2010–11 season. From there, Noguera went on to enjoy spells in England and Azerbaijan, before returning to Spain in 2014, where he featured extensively across the second and third divisions.</p><p>The midfielder arrived in ISL in 2020, going on to make more than 90 appearances across five seasons, scoring 14 goals and registering 15 assists.</p><p>“In Noguera, we're getting quality and consistency. His calmness and control in the middle will help give the team stability. He's someone who has been around for a long time and is very familiar with ISL. He has a very good rapport with the players, encouraging & pushing them," said CFC coach Clifford Miranda.</p><p>The new ISL season is expected to begin on February 14.</p><p>(with CFC Media inputs)</p>