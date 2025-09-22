PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category

<p>New Delhi, Food & beverage major PepsiCo has entered the millet-based snacking category, as it has extended its popular snack brand Kurkure in this segment.</p>.<p>With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, PepsiCo joins the other FMCG companies, which have entered India's millet-based snacking category.</p>.<p>India's food culture is evolving, with consumers rediscovering traditional ingredients, seeking mindful snacking options, and embracing homegrown brands that strengthen local communities and the economy, PepsiCo said, adding that Jowar is a time-honoured grain, which is deeply rooted in India's agricultural heritage.</p>.<p>"These shifts, combined with the growing spotlight on millets, present a unique opportunity for PepsiCo India to reimagine heritage grains for today's generation," said PepsiCo.</p>.<p>Kurkure, a brand which was born in India in 1999 and later extended to other countries by PepsiCo, has used deep consumer understanding in the development of Jowar Puffs.</p>.<p>With this, several FMCG companies, including ITC, Britannia, Tata Soulfull, Marico, and Nestle, are incorporating millets into their product lines.</p>.<p>"With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, we are reimagining a time-honoured grain in a format that is both accessible and irresistibly fun," said Director Marketing – Kurkure and Doritos, Aastha Bhasin.</p>.<p>Millets, combined with nutritional values and a push from the government, have emerged as the superfood of the future.</p>.<p>Moreover, consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious, sustainable, and whole-grain food options, making millets a popular choice.</p>