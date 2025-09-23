Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesmusic

Badshah’s ‘Kokaina’ promises to be 2025’s most addictive track

The music video is a visual feast, showcasing Badshah’s king-size persona and striking artistic ingenuity.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Kokaina isn’t just a song; it's an experience. It's about embracing the moment and celebrating life as it comes. This track embodies the fun and freedom we all yearn for, and I truly hope it brings together people both on and off the dance floor.
shares Badshah
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 10:29 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingbadshahIndian MusicIndependent music

Follow us on :

Follow Us