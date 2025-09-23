Badshah’s ‘Kokaina’ promises to be 2025’s most addictive track

<p>The wait is finally over. The global pop and hip-hop sensation, Badshah, is back with another banger that’s touted to dominate dancefloors globally – ‘Kokaina’ featuring Punjab's powerhouse vocalist Simiran Kaur Dhadli and actress Natasha Bharadwaj. Released via Saregama Music, the music video is out now on the YouTube channel and available across all major audio streaming platforms.</p><p>Following his previous record-shattering collaborations with Saregama Music on ‘Paani Paani’ (approaching 1 billion views on YouTube) and ‘Morni’, Badshah is once again elevating the standard with ‘Kokaina.’ </p>.<p>This party anthem is a dynamic fusion of infectious beats, razor-sharp lyrics and an irresistible hook step, primed to ignite the upcoming festive season as the ultimate party starter.</p><p>The track is powered sonically by Hiten, whose top-tier production gives the upbeat track its pulsating, peppy vibe. The dynamic duo, Piyush and Shazia, infuse their creative brilliance into the choreography that transforms the track into an electrifying, slick dance floor anthem.</p>.<div><blockquote>Kokaina isn’t just a song; it's an experience. It's about embracing the moment and celebrating life as it comes. This track embodies the fun and freedom we all yearn for, and I truly hope it brings together people both on and off the dance floor.</blockquote><span class="attribution">shares Badshah</span></div>.<p>The music video is a visual feast, showcasing Badshah’s king-size persona and striking artistic ingenuity. In a true Badshah-esque style, the track serves not just as another commercial song but as a pop cultural moment, backed by a campaign that had fans and celebrities talking ever since he teased the word <strong>क</strong> on his socials.,</p><p>With ‘Kokaina,’ Badshah and Saregama continue their successful run in delivering hit numbers.</p>