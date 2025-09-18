Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide migrates to NSE mainboard

<p>New Delhi, Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide Ltd on Thursday transitioned from the SME platform to the mainboard of NSE.</p>.<p>The migration involves a total of 2,97,00,674 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up and has been carried out in compliance with NSE, according to a statement by the company.</p>.<p>"Our migration to the NSE mainboard is a proud milestone for Mangalam Worldwide as it reaffirms the market’s confidence in our business fundamentals, growth strategy, and long-term vision. This transition will further enhance our visibility, provide access to a wider investor base, and strengthen our ability to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders," Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd, said.</p>.<p>The company successfully transitioned its equity shares to capital market segment (mainboard) of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) from SME platform (Emerge).</p>.<p>The migration is expected to boost investor participation and aligns with the company’s strategy to scale operations and expand exports across geographies, the statement said.</p>.<p>Established in 1995, Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is an integrated stainless-steel manufacturer that produces billets, ingots, flats and angle bars, and seamless pipes, seamless tubes and U-tubes. </p>