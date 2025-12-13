<p>Some journeys begin quietly. No spotlight, no big plans — just a simple intention to help.<br>Dr. Nuzhat Fatima’s story is exactly that kind of beginning. Raised in Hyderabad, she didn’t walk into fame or success. She built it slowly, with sincerity, purpose, and a heart that wanted to heal and uplift people around her.</p><h3>A Beginning Rooted in Service</h3><p>Before anyone knew her online, before the awards and the millions of views, she was a woman deeply connected to her community. Her interest in prophetic medicine led her to start the <strong>Caspian Institute of Excellence</strong>, where she began training women in Hijama and wellness skills.</p><p>What started with a few learners turned into a strong movement.<br>Today, <strong>over 1,000 women</strong> trained under her are earning independently, running clinics, and supporting their families. Her classroom became a space of confidence, dignity, and opportunity.</p><h3>notjustamedico — A Small Page That Became a Powerful Voice</h3><p>notjustamedico didn’t begin as a business plan.<br>It began as a girl of Hyderabad wanting to support local brands, small businesses, and hardworking entrepreneurs who rarely get visibility. Her videos were simple, honest reviews, real conversations, & genuine appreciation for people doing good work.</p><p>Slowly, those videos reached lakhs, then millions.</p><p>· Her content felt trustworthy</p><p>· Her recommendations felt real</p><p>· Her tone felt like a friend speaking, not an influencer selling</p><p>Soon, she became <strong>one of Hyderabad’s most respected and followed women influencers</strong>, building a community that values honesty over hype. Today, notjustamedico stands as a space where people discover businesses, feel heard, and connect with someone who truly cares.</p><p>Then comes - <strong>Naayaab Tohfe — A Creative Venture From the Heart</strong></p><p>Alongside her digital work, Nuzhat nurtured a personal passion — creating beautiful trousseau and gifting hampers. From simple handmade pieces, <strong>Naayaab Tohfe</strong> slowly grew into a premium gifting brand known for elegant wedding hampers, trousseau packing, and curated custom gifts.</p><p>With over 150+ orders on the launch & 1000+ delivered till date. @www.NayaabTohfe.com</p><h3>Grounded at Every Step</h3><p>Even as her influence grew, her humility stayed constant. When she reached her first 100K followers, she chose to celebrate with <strong>orphan children</strong> instead of cameras and parties. For her, success has always been measured in impact — not numbers.</p><h3>A Story That Reminds Women to Begin</h3><p>Her journey sends one message to every girl and every woman who dreams:</p><p>You don’t need to be loud to make a difference.<br>You don’t need a perfect plan to start.<br>You don’t need to know everything.You just need to begin .She began without knowing where she would end up.</p><p>But she began — and that changed everything.</p><p><strong>Today, Dr. Nuzhat Fatima is an educator, entrepreneur, award-winning creator, and the powerful woman behind notjustamedico.</strong></p><p>For more information: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/_notjustamedico?igsh=MXFkZzZvZmxjOXhwcA" rel="nofollow">https://www.instagram.com/_notjustamedico?igsh=MXFkZzZvZmxjOXhwcA==</a></p>