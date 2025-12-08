Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeconnect

The Unstoppable Duo, Dr. Khizer Ahmed and Marziya Shanu Pathan, Unite to Ignite a Revolution of Social and Lifestyle Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 06:49 IST
Dr. Khizer AhmedMarziya Shanu PathanUnstoppable Duosocial transformation in Indialifestyle transformation leadersyouth empowerment Indiawomen empowerment initiativescommunity development programsdigital education India

Follow us on :

Follow Us