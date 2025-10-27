<p><em><strong>Students can now apply online at <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.viteee.vit.ac.in&source=gmail-imap&ust=1762161058000000&usg=AOvVaw0ImhKPKTt6LqOFGSjhKiIC" rel="nofollow">www.viteee.vit.ac.in</a> for admission to VIT’s flagship engineering programs offered across its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal. </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>VITEEE 2026 will be conducted in a single phase, scheduled from 28th April 2026 to 3rd May 2026. </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>The exam will be held in 134 test cities across India and at 9 international test centres, providing students the flexibility to choose a location based on their place of study or native region. </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>With world-class infrastructure, strong industry linkages, and excellent placement opportunities, VIT continues to be one of India’s most sought-after destinations for engineering education.</strong></em></p>