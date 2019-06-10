Finch clarifies tampering issue

Australia spinner Adam Zampa may have been using hand warmers during his bowling spell in Sunday's 36-run World Cup defeat by India, captain Aaron Finch has said in response to a flood of ball-tampering accusations on social media.

A video footage showed Zampa putting his hand into his pocket before rubbing the ball prior to bowling in the 24th over.

Zampa's team-mates Steve Smith and David Warner have just returned to the national setup after serving 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa early last year.

"I haven't seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket," Finch told reporters. "He has them every single game he plays.

"I honestly haven't seen them (the images), so I can't comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game."

Australia next play Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.