Ali Khan becomes first American in IPL cricket

Ali Khan becomes first American in IPL cricket

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 15:55 ist
Ali Khan with Brendon McCullum. Credit: Instagram/@iamalikhan23

Fast bowler Ali Khan has become the first player from the United States to join the Indian Premier League after being included in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

The Pakistan-born Khan replaces England's Harry Gurney, sidelined by a shoulder injury, in the Knight Riders team for the Twenty20 tournament starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

"Welcome to the #KKRfamily @IamAlikhan23 ! Enjoy @IPL & the experience. Tough luck @gurneyhf . Get well soon. You will be missed," Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore wrote on Twitter.

Gurney, a left-arm quick who has played 10 ODIs and two T20 internationals, pulled out of the IPL and England's T20 Blast due to surgery on his shoulder.

Khan comes into the IPL after winning the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the Trinbago Knight Riders -- run by the same parent company as the Kolkata Knight Riders -- who won all 12 matches to seal the title.

The right-armer was spotted at the 2018 Global T20 Canada by West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who brought him to the CPL.

Khan, 29, played a key role in the US gaining ODI status at the World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia last year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ali Khan
United States
Cricket

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

 